New Palm Beach: The New Iconic Address in Mumbai's Real Estate

New Palm Beach, a collaborative project by Delta, Bhagwati, and Pyramid, has emerged as a highly sought-after residential development in Navi Mumbai selling 393 units pre-launch in 45 days. It offers world-class amenities, strategic location, and unique natural vistas, setting a new standard in the Mumbai real estate market.

Updated: 18-04-2025 13:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New Palm Beach, strategically located within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, has rapidly become a coveted address for homebuyers and investors. Developed by Delta, Bhagwati, and Pyramid, this innovative project shattered pre-market sales records, with over ₹500 crore in sales, exceeding typical annual market expectations by threefold.

The residential marvel is surrounded by significant infrastructure developments like the Airoli-Ghansoli Palm Beach Extension and Goregaon-Mulund Link Road, facilitating seamless connectivity to major business hubs. This makes New Palm Beach ideal for residential living, investment, or second homes, offering a future-ready lifestyle for its residents.

Featuring distinctive amenities across a 5.5-acre plot, iconic towers, and breathtaking natural views, New Palm Beach captivates a diverse audience. Its vibrant appeal transcends local boroughs, attracting buyers from across Mumbai, thereby affirming its iconic status in the real estate landscape.

