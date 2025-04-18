Tragic Cable Car Crash near Naples Claims Four Lives

A tragic accident unfolded near Naples, Italy, when a cable car plummeted to the ground, leaving four dead and one seriously injured. The crash occurred at Monte Faito after a supporting cable gave way, according to reports from mountain rescue services and firefighters.

Among the victims were two British tourists, an Israeli tourist, and a local cable car operator. A second Israeli tourist is in serious but stable condition at a Naples hospital. Rescue operations were severely hampered by fog and high winds, as articulated by Vincenzo De Luca, regional head of Campania.

The cable car had reopened just ten days prior for the spring-summer season. The incident drew parallels with a similar tragedy in 2021 when another Italian cable car accident resulted in 14 deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)