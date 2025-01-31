Germany's Jobless Numbers Defy Predictions in January
Germany's unemployment figures rose less than expected in January, with an increase of 11,000 instead of the anticipated 14,000. The unemployment rate slightly climbed to 6.2%. Joblessness and underemployment typically rise at the year's start, stated the federal labour office.
In Germany, the number of unemployed rose by 11,000 in January, less than the projected increase, according to the federal labour office's latest report on Friday.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate edged up slightly to 6.2%, with figures reaching 2.88 million individuals.
The office's head, Andrea Nahles, noted the usual seasonal uptick in unemployment and underemployment at the beginning of the year.
