Germany's Jobless Numbers Defy Predictions in January

In Germany, the number of unemployed rose by 11,000 in January, less than the projected increase, according to the federal labour office's latest report on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate edged up slightly to 6.2%, with figures reaching 2.88 million individuals.

The office's head, Andrea Nahles, noted the usual seasonal uptick in unemployment and underemployment at the beginning of the year.

