AI Revolution in Indian Healthcare: Challenges and Innovations

The Economic Survey 2024-25, presented in Parliament, spotlights the promise and challenges of artificial intelligence (AI) in India's healthcare sector, emphasizing the need for strategic focus on talent development, data management, and scalability.

AI often lauded for its potential to enhance healthcare access and quality, finds application in projects across India. In Rajasthan, AI-driven diagnostics have revolutionized the handling of Silicosis, an ailment prevalent due to local mining operations. This initiative involves advanced digital X-ray analysis and a streamlined financial aid system, ensuring prompt relief to afflicted individuals.

Similarly, Uttarakhand's eSwasthya Dham portal exemplifies technology's role in healthcare, aiding pilgrims with rapid health record creation and monitoring during spiritual journeys. Despite such efforts, AI adoption remains nascent, with only a fraction of healthcare entities progressing beyond pilot stages.

