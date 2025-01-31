Left Menu

AI Revolution in Indian Healthcare: Challenges and Innovations

The Economic Survey 2024-25 highlights the challenges and potential of artificial intelligence in Indian healthcare. Despite hurdles like lack of talent and data complexities, AI's integration, as seen in Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, promises improved diagnostic accuracy, cost-efficiency, and expanded access to health services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 15:33 IST
AI Revolution in Indian Healthcare: Challenges and Innovations
Representative Image Image Credit: Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Survey 2024-25, presented in Parliament, spotlights the promise and challenges of artificial intelligence (AI) in India's healthcare sector, emphasizing the need for strategic focus on talent development, data management, and scalability.

AI often lauded for its potential to enhance healthcare access and quality, finds application in projects across India. In Rajasthan, AI-driven diagnostics have revolutionized the handling of Silicosis, an ailment prevalent due to local mining operations. This initiative involves advanced digital X-ray analysis and a streamlined financial aid system, ensuring prompt relief to afflicted individuals.

Similarly, Uttarakhand's eSwasthya Dham portal exemplifies technology's role in healthcare, aiding pilgrims with rapid health record creation and monitoring during spiritual journeys. Despite such efforts, AI adoption remains nascent, with only a fraction of healthcare entities progressing beyond pilot stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

