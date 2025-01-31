Left Menu

First Guillain-Barré Syndrome Case in Telangana Sparks Concerns

A woman from Siddipet, Telangana, has been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), becoming the first known case in the state. Despite no travel history to Pune, the woman is being treated at KIMS Hospital due to the severity of her condition. The outbreak is linked to contaminated water.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-01-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 16:19 IST
First Guillain-Barré Syndrome Case in Telangana Sparks Concerns
  • Country:
  • India

A rare nerve disorder, Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), has been diagnosed in a woman from Siddipet district, Telangana. This marks the first known case in the state, amid an outbreak in Pune and surrounding regions.

The 25-year-old patient, now receiving advanced care exclusively on ventilator support at KIMS Hospital, has no travel history to the affected areas, according to Dr. Praveen Kumar Yada, the Consultant Neurologist in charge. Her condition is severe despite the absence of any familial history of the disease, highlighting the unpredictable nature of GBS.

The condition seems linked to Campylobacter jejuni, a bacterium in contaminated water, fueling concerns of an outbreak. Local authorities remain unaware of the case, which underscores a potential need for intensified surveillance and public health response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025