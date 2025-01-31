First Guillain-Barré Syndrome Case in Telangana Sparks Concerns

A rare nerve disorder, Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), has been diagnosed in a woman from Siddipet district, Telangana. This marks the first known case in the state, amid an outbreak in Pune and surrounding regions.

The 25-year-old patient, now receiving advanced care exclusively on ventilator support at KIMS Hospital, has no travel history to the affected areas, according to Dr. Praveen Kumar Yada, the Consultant Neurologist in charge. Her condition is severe despite the absence of any familial history of the disease, highlighting the unpredictable nature of GBS.

The condition seems linked to Campylobacter jejuni, a bacterium in contaminated water, fueling concerns of an outbreak. Local authorities remain unaware of the case, which underscores a potential need for intensified surveillance and public health response.

(With inputs from agencies.)