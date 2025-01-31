Left Menu

Jharkhand's Vigilance Against Guillain-Barre Syndrome

The Jharkhand government, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, is on high alert for Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases. Soren convened a meeting for preventive measures, urging public awareness, hospital preparedness, and free examination centers. GBS, a rare disorder affecting nerves, can result from bacterial and viral infections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 31-01-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 19:28 IST
Jharkhand's Vigilance Against Guillain-Barre Syndrome
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Jharkhand government has ramped up its efforts to curb the outbreak of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), a rare nerve disorder recently reported in different parts of India. Chief Minister Hemant Soren has instructed health officials to prepare for potential cases by ensuring hospitals like RIMS are adequately equipped.

During a high-level review meeting, Soren directed that special provisions be made to identify and treat individuals suffering from GBS, emphasizing the need for sufficient medicines, oxygen, and hospital beds. He also stressed the importance of public awareness campaigns to educate citizens on disease prevention.

In response to the potential threat, the government plans to establish free examination centers in urban areas, particularly those reporting cases from other states. Additionally, monitoring individuals returning to Jharkhand from affected regions will be prioritized for early detection and intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

