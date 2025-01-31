Left Menu

Maharashtra Faces Guillain-Barré Syndrome Crisis: Four Deaths, 140 Cases

Maharashtra has recorded four suspected deaths and 140 cases due to Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a rare nerve disorder. Most cases are from Pune, with eight water sources testing contaminated. The condition is linked to Campylobacter jejuni, a bacterium found in contaminated food and water.

The state of Maharashtra is witnessing a worrying trend with four suspected deaths attributed to Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare neurological disorder. Health officials on Friday confirmed that 140 cases have been recorded across the state, with Pune and its surrounding areas being the most affected.

A 36-year-old man recently succumbed to pneumonia-related respiratory trauma in a Pimpri Chinchwad hospital, marking the fourth death. On Thursday, a 60-year-old man from Dhayari also died due to cardiac arrest following symptoms of the syndrome.

With concerns mounting, 160 water samples were analyzed, revealing contamination in eight sources. Campylobacter jejuni, a bacterium in contaminated food and water, is suspected as the outbreak's cause, leading to heightened vigilance by health authorities.

