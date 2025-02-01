CDC Scrubs Gender-Related Content Amid Executive Order
Federal health agencies, including the CDC, are removing content related to gender ideology in compliance with an executive order recognizing only male and female sexes. Amid staff dissent, the order faces criticism for dismissing contributions of transgender and intersex communities, potentially impacting mental health.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with other federal health agencies, are taking down web pages and programs aligning with 'gender ideology extremism' as per a recent executive order. The order mandates recognition of just two sexes: male and female, prompting the removal of certain online statistics and health disparity data affecting transgender and LGBTQ+ communities.
This directive follows instructions from the Office of Personnel Management, detailing actions to be completed by January 31. The policy changes, enacted through an executive order by President Donald Trump, demand terminologies aligning with biological sex definitions. A source within the CDC stated that extensive work is underway to comply with these requirements.
Nonetheless, resistance within agencies persists. At the National Institutes of Health (NIH), a senior employee criticized the guidance, urging leadership to oppose it. He noted the actions could undermine years of NIH research on sexuality and gender, potentially leading to adverse impacts on mental health for many Americans, and undercut the efforts of transgender and intersex staff and populations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
