Left Menu

CDC Scrubs Gender-Related Content Amid Executive Order

Federal health agencies, including the CDC, are removing content related to gender ideology in compliance with an executive order recognizing only male and female sexes. Amid staff dissent, the order faces criticism for dismissing contributions of transgender and intersex communities, potentially impacting mental health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 00:40 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 00:40 IST
CDC Scrubs Gender-Related Content Amid Executive Order

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with other federal health agencies, are taking down web pages and programs aligning with 'gender ideology extremism' as per a recent executive order. The order mandates recognition of just two sexes: male and female, prompting the removal of certain online statistics and health disparity data affecting transgender and LGBTQ+ communities.

This directive follows instructions from the Office of Personnel Management, detailing actions to be completed by January 31. The policy changes, enacted through an executive order by President Donald Trump, demand terminologies aligning with biological sex definitions. A source within the CDC stated that extensive work is underway to comply with these requirements.

Nonetheless, resistance within agencies persists. At the National Institutes of Health (NIH), a senior employee criticized the guidance, urging leadership to oppose it. He noted the actions could undermine years of NIH research on sexuality and gender, potentially leading to adverse impacts on mental health for many Americans, and undercut the efforts of transgender and intersex staff and populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025