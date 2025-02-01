Hamas Prepares for Hostage and Prisoner Exchange Amid Gaza Truce

In a significant development amidst ongoing tensions, the Palestinian militant group Hamas is poised to release three Israeli hostages in a strategic exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The exchange is part of a truce endeavoring to conclude the longstanding Gaza conflict.

Prominent figures of this exchange include Yarden Bibas, whose family was taken during a Hamas-led attack in October 2023. The tragic loss of life includes his sons, baby Kfir and four-year-old Ariel, reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike, although this remains unconfirmed. The trade involves U.S.-Israeli citizen Keith Siegel, French-Israeli Ofer Kalderon, traded for 182 Palestinian prisoners.

Concurrently, the Rafah Border Crossing between Gaza and Egypt will facilitate much-needed humanitarian passage, initially enabling 50 injured militants and civilians safe exit from the conflict zone. Talks persist for the release of over 60 hostages, marking a critical juncture in the peace process supported by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)