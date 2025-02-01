Hamas Prepares for Hostage and Prisoner Exchange Amid Gaza Truce
Hamas is set to exchange three Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners under a truce meant to end the Gaza war. This includes Yarden Bibas, who was taken with his family. The Rafah crossing from Gaza to Egypt will open for injured people. Negotiations continue for further exchanges.
In a significant development amidst ongoing tensions, the Palestinian militant group Hamas is poised to release three Israeli hostages in a strategic exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The exchange is part of a truce endeavoring to conclude the longstanding Gaza conflict.
Prominent figures of this exchange include Yarden Bibas, whose family was taken during a Hamas-led attack in October 2023. The tragic loss of life includes his sons, baby Kfir and four-year-old Ariel, reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike, although this remains unconfirmed. The trade involves U.S.-Israeli citizen Keith Siegel, French-Israeli Ofer Kalderon, traded for 182 Palestinian prisoners.
Concurrently, the Rafah Border Crossing between Gaza and Egypt will facilitate much-needed humanitarian passage, initially enabling 50 injured militants and civilians safe exit from the conflict zone. Talks persist for the release of over 60 hostages, marking a critical juncture in the peace process supported by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States.
