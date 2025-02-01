Health Highlights: Legal Battles, Market Moves, and Government Actions

A contentious legal issue was resolved as Pfizer concluded a lawsuit filed by a conservative group against its diversity fellowship program. The company will now open the program to applicants irrespective of race after resolving a 2022 lawsuit launched by Do No Harm.

A New York physician faces indictment in Louisiana for prescribing an abortion pill, adding complexity to the region's legal stance on reproductive rights. Nightingale Medical's Dr. Margaret Carpenter and the teenager's mother have been formally charged.

Investment confidence took a hit as AstraZeneca abandoned its £450 million project in Liverpool. Citing a reduction in government support, this decision came while UK leaders were engaged in campaigns to lure foreign investments to stimulate economic growth.

