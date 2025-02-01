Left Menu

Health Highlights: Legal Battles, Market Moves, and Government Actions

This summary covers a range of health-related news, including Pfizer's lawsuit settlement concerning its fellowship program, a New York doctor's indictment over abortion pill prescriptions, AstraZeneca's investment withdrawal from the UK, and budget cut concerns. Additional stories involve security in health data, Metsera's market surge, J&J's financial scrutiny, and a new mpox variant case in England.

Updated: 01-02-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 10:26 IST
A contentious legal issue was resolved as Pfizer concluded a lawsuit filed by a conservative group against its diversity fellowship program. The company will now open the program to applicants irrespective of race after resolving a 2022 lawsuit launched by Do No Harm.

A New York physician faces indictment in Louisiana for prescribing an abortion pill, adding complexity to the region's legal stance on reproductive rights. Nightingale Medical's Dr. Margaret Carpenter and the teenager's mother have been formally charged.

Investment confidence took a hit as AstraZeneca abandoned its £450 million project in Liverpool. Citing a reduction in government support, this decision came while UK leaders were engaged in campaigns to lure foreign investments to stimulate economic growth.

