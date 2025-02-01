Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Quells Avian Influenza: A Rapid Response

In Chhattisgarh's Raigarh, 17,000 chickens and quails were culled following detection of bird flu at a state poultry farm. Authorities activated swift measures, including area quarantining and surveillance, while Dr Bhanu Patel assured that human infection risks were low but urged vigilance on flu symptoms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raigarh | Updated: 01-02-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 12:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A significant outbreak of avian influenza has been detected in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, prompting swift action from local authorities. Officials confirmed on Friday night that the H5N1 virus was found in a government-run poultry farm.

In response, 17,000 chickens and quails were culled, and strict surveillance measures enforced within a 10 km radius of the affected site. Raigarh's Collector convened an emergency strategy meeting to address the outbreak.

Authorities assured that there was no spread to the human population but stressed the importance of vigilance. Dr Bhanu Patel underscored that while bird flu mostly affects birds, people should watch for symptoms and seek medical advice promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

