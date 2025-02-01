Left Menu

Misuse of Emergency Services: Alligators and Chipped Teeth Top List

The Welsh Ambulance Service urges the public to reserve emergency calls for genuine emergencies, as non-urgent phone calls burden the system. Incidents such as a pet alligator escape highlight the misuse of resources. Services stress prioritizing life-threatening issues to maintain efficiency and responsiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 01-02-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 12:09 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Welsh Ambulance Service has issued a firm reminder to the public to limit emergency calls to those of a life-threatening nature after an influx of non-urgent requests.

Among the 426,000 calls received last year, a notable 15% were not urgent, with some not relating to health at all. Misguided requests included calls about chipped teeth, minor injuries, and even a loose pet alligator.

Emma Worrall, a dispatcher, highlights the frustration posed by such calls. Services stress that misusing emergency resources with non-urgent issues detracts from genuine cases, slowing down critical medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

