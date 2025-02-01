Tragedy in Goma: Morgues Overflow as Conflict Escalates

The eastern city of Goma finds itself in the throes of a humanitarian crisis, as the Democratic Republic of Congo's health ministry reports on Saturday that morgues are overrun with bodies following a recent offensive by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels.

As of January 30, 773 bodies filled hospital morgues beyond capacity, with additional corpses remaining unattended in city streets, further illustrating the dire situation.

The ministry also revealed 2,880 injuries over a short span from January 26 to January 30, underscoring the escalating violence and its devastating impact on the region's population.

(With inputs from agencies.)