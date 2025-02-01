Left Menu

Tragedy in Goma: Morgues Overflow as Conflict Escalates

The Democratic Republic of Congo's health ministry reports 773 bodies in Goma's morgues after a Rwanda-supported M23 rebel offensive. The morgues exceed capacity, with bodies on streets. Between January 26 and 30, 2,880 injuries were recorded, highlighting the humanitarian crisis in eastern Congo.

The eastern city of Goma finds itself in the throes of a humanitarian crisis, as the Democratic Republic of Congo's health ministry reports on Saturday that morgues are overrun with bodies following a recent offensive by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels.

As of January 30, 773 bodies filled hospital morgues beyond capacity, with additional corpses remaining unattended in city streets, further illustrating the dire situation.

The ministry also revealed 2,880 injuries over a short span from January 26 to January 30, underscoring the escalating violence and its devastating impact on the region's population.

