Preventing Cancer: A Call for Lifestyle Changes in India

Doctors emphasize the significant threat tobacco consumption poses in India, attributing 40% of cancer cases to it, and label it as the most preventable cancer cause.

During a 'Jagega Bharat Toh Bachega Bharat' campaign seminar, experts urged lifestyle changes, such as avoiding tobacco and alcohol, to cut cancer risks.

Appearing at the event, oncologist Dr. Anil D'Cruz, alongside other experts, advocated for government intervention in tobacco control and highlighted the importance of a nutritious diet in cancer prevention.

Dr. Subhash Palekar criticized the influx of processed foods in Indian diets, suggesting a return to traditional foods like millets and vegetables could lower cancer risk.

Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Dr. Rajendra Singh linked rising cancer cases to environmental degradation and called for improvements in water quality to combat disease prevalence.

The seminar concluded with calls for individual responsibility in fostering healthy lifestyles and environments to safeguard future generations' well-being.

