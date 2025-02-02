Five Arrested in Thane for Possession of Banned Cough Syrups

In a significant crackdown, police in Thane district, Maharashtra, have apprehended five individuals for illegal possession of banned cough syrups worth Rs 31.75 lakh. These syrups, laced with narcotics, are reputedly misused as a source of intoxication, posing severe public health threats.

The apprehension followed a tip-off to Narpoli police station officials, who arrested the suspects in Bhiwandi town on January 31. The arrests led to the discovery of 17,640 bottles containing codeine phosphate and additional chemicals, intended for unlawful sale and distribution.

Authorities have registered a case against the accused, aged between 24 and 45, under the NDPS Act and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. Investigations are underway to trace the origin of the syrups and identify potential clientele, with further arrests anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)