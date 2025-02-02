Left Menu

Five Arrested in Thane for Possession of Banned Cough Syrups

Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have arrested five individuals for illegally possessing narcotic-laced cough syrups valued at Rs 31.75 lakh. The syrups, containing codeine phosphate, pose public health risks. Authorities are investigating the source and intended distribution of the banned substances.

Updated: 02-02-2025 09:15 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 09:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, police in Thane district, Maharashtra, have apprehended five individuals for illegal possession of banned cough syrups worth Rs 31.75 lakh. These syrups, laced with narcotics, are reputedly misused as a source of intoxication, posing severe public health threats.

The apprehension followed a tip-off to Narpoli police station officials, who arrested the suspects in Bhiwandi town on January 31. The arrests led to the discovery of 17,640 bottles containing codeine phosphate and additional chemicals, intended for unlawful sale and distribution.

Authorities have registered a case against the accused, aged between 24 and 45, under the NDPS Act and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. Investigations are underway to trace the origin of the syrups and identify potential clientele, with further arrests anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

