A Turning Point: The US' Withdrawn Health Assistance to Zimbabwe

The United States is winding down a major health aid program to Zimbabwe following failed negotiations over data sharing and sovereignty concerns. The proposed USD 367 million deal aimed to support Zimbabwe's health initiatives but raised issues about data access and reciprocal health benefits from the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harare | Updated: 25-02-2026 17:28 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 17:28 IST
  • Zimbabwe

The United States has announced its intention to wind down significant health assistance to Zimbabwe after negotiations on a key bilateral funding agreement collapsed. Concerns about data sharing and sovereignty were pivotal in Zimbabwe's decision, according to government spokesperson Nick Mangwana.

The proposed USD 367 million agreement was intended to bolster various health programs in Zimbabwe, including those for HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and maternal health. The US described the deal as potentially the largest international health investment in the country.

Despite facilitating remarkable progress in HIV treatment and preparedness in Zimbabwe, concerns over data access and a lack of guaranteed medical innovations from shared data led Zimbabwe to halt negotiations. The US has been Zimbabwe's largest health donor since 2006, providing almost USD 2 billion in support.

