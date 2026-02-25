A Turning Point: The US' Withdrawn Health Assistance to Zimbabwe

The United States has announced its intention to wind down significant health assistance to Zimbabwe after negotiations on a key bilateral funding agreement collapsed. Concerns about data sharing and sovereignty were pivotal in Zimbabwe's decision, according to government spokesperson Nick Mangwana.

The proposed USD 367 million agreement was intended to bolster various health programs in Zimbabwe, including those for HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and maternal health. The US described the deal as potentially the largest international health investment in the country.

Despite facilitating remarkable progress in HIV treatment and preparedness in Zimbabwe, concerns over data access and a lack of guaranteed medical innovations from shared data led Zimbabwe to halt negotiations. The US has been Zimbabwe's largest health donor since 2006, providing almost USD 2 billion in support.

