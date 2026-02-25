Left Menu

Breakthrough in Vaccine Development Against Epstein-Barr Virus Linked to Multiple Serious Illnesses

Researchers are progressing towards a vaccine against Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), which affects 95% of the global population and is linked to multiple serious diseases. Utilizing human antibody genes in mice, scientists developed antibodies that showed partial to full prevention of the virus in preclinical trials, signaling hope for high-risk patients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 17:30 IST
Breakthrough in Vaccine Development Against Epstein-Barr Virus Linked to Multiple Serious Illnesses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant stride in medical research, scientists are closing in on a potential vaccine for the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), a pervasive virus linked with infectious mononucleosis, multiple sclerosis, and certain cancers. Researchers successfully generated antibodies in mice, indicating promising pathways to prevent the virus's infection and activation.

Using mice engineered to carry human antibody genes, scientists developed ten monoclonal antibodies targeting two critical proteins on the virus surface. One antibody effectively prevented EBV infection in mice, with partial success reported from another. Researchers believe this marks a pivotal moment for high-risk groups vulnerable to EBV-associated complications.

EBV poses severe risks, particularly for immunosuppressed individuals such as transplant recipients. Innovators from Fred Hutch Cancer Center emphasize the need for a vaccine, while another study raises concerns about the presence of microplastics in prostate cancer tissues, potentially triggering further health implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Madhya Pradesh's Bold Plan to Eradicate Stray Cattle by 2025

Madhya Pradesh's Bold Plan to Eradicate Stray Cattle by 2025

 India
2
Germany Demands Action: Stopping Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

Germany Demands Action: Stopping Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

 Global
3
India Triumphs: Breaking the Hockey Jinx Against Australia

India Triumphs: Breaking the Hockey Jinx Against Australia

 Australia
4
Punjab's Strategic Preparations for Smooth 2026-27 Wheat Procurement

Punjab's Strategic Preparations for Smooth 2026-27 Wheat Procurement

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026