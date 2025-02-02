Left Menu

Mysterious Illness Sparks Urgent Investigation in Jammu's Rajouri District

A mysterious illness has claimed 17 lives in Jammu's Rajouri district. An AIIMS Delhi expert team is investigating alongside PGI Chandigarh experts. No new cases have been reported in nine days. Villagers are relocated, and containment measures are in place to prevent further casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 13:30 IST
A team of five experts from AIIMS Delhi is delving into a mysterious illness in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, where 17 lives have been tragically lost. Specialists in toxicology have consulted with 11 patients, documenting their clinical histories in hopes of uncovering the illness's origins.

The team plans to visit Badhaal village, heavily impacted by the illness, to gather samples from affected homes. These samples will be analyzed to determine the root cause of toxicity. The experts also engaged with the local community to better understand the extent and impact of the crisis.

In a concerted effort alongside PGI Chandigarh, immediate treatment protocols at GMC Rajouri involve the use of Atropine, an anti-poison drug. Authorities have relocated affected families and isolated the area to prevent further spread, with significant monitoring and resource distribution efforts underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

