Mysterious Illness Sparks Urgent Investigation in Jammu's Rajouri District

A team of five experts from AIIMS Delhi is delving into a mysterious illness in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, where 17 lives have been tragically lost. Specialists in toxicology have consulted with 11 patients, documenting their clinical histories in hopes of uncovering the illness's origins.

The team plans to visit Badhaal village, heavily impacted by the illness, to gather samples from affected homes. These samples will be analyzed to determine the root cause of toxicity. The experts also engaged with the local community to better understand the extent and impact of the crisis.

In a concerted effort alongside PGI Chandigarh, immediate treatment protocols at GMC Rajouri involve the use of Atropine, an anti-poison drug. Authorities have relocated affected families and isolated the area to prevent further spread, with significant monitoring and resource distribution efforts underway.

