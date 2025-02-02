Left Menu

Reviving a Legacy: The Haffkine Institute's Path to Renewal

Maharashtra Minister Narhari Zirwal announced plans to rejuvenate the financially struggling Haffkine Institute for Public Health. Known for its global contribution to disease control, the institute aims to restore profitability within six months, focusing on establishing a BSL-3 facility and enhancing research and training capabilities.

Updated: 02-02-2025 16:09 IST
Maharashtra's Minister of Food and Drug Administration, Narhari Zirwal, has unveiled plans to rejuvenate the Haffkine Institute for Public Health, which has been grappling with financial challenges since 2018-19.

Once a global leader in healthcare product manufacturing and export, the institute's recent struggles have prompted the state government to intervene. Zirwal emphasized the urgency of restoring the institute's operations with the support of high-level government officials.

A comprehensive strategy, including financial reforms and new research initiatives, aims to achieve profitability within six months. The establishment of a Biosafety Level-3 facility is also underway to meet international standards for vaccine production, contributing to the government's broader public health aspirations.

