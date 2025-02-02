Reviving a Legacy: The Haffkine Institute's Path to Renewal

Maharashtra's Minister of Food and Drug Administration, Narhari Zirwal, has unveiled plans to rejuvenate the Haffkine Institute for Public Health, which has been grappling with financial challenges since 2018-19.

Once a global leader in healthcare product manufacturing and export, the institute's recent struggles have prompted the state government to intervene. Zirwal emphasized the urgency of restoring the institute's operations with the support of high-level government officials.

A comprehensive strategy, including financial reforms and new research initiatives, aims to achieve profitability within six months. The establishment of a Biosafety Level-3 facility is also underway to meet international standards for vaccine production, contributing to the government's broader public health aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)