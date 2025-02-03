WHO Faces Crisis Amidst US Withdrawal

In a closed-door meeting last week, the World Health Organisation chief urged global leaders to persuade Washington to reverse President Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the UN health agency.

The United States, the biggest donor to WHO, has provided substantial funds crucial for health emergencies and disease eradication efforts across the globe. Trump's executive order has put these contributions—and WHO's related functions—in jeopardy, raising concerns among global health officials.

Experts warn that this withdrawal could impact the US's access to critical global health data. WHO officials emphasize the necessity of maintaining US involvement to ensure effective global disease management.

(With inputs from agencies.)