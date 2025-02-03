Left Menu

WHO Faces Crisis Amidst US Withdrawal

The World Health Organisation faces instability following President Trump's decision to withdraw the US from the agency, risking missing vital disease outbreak information. The US, WHO's largest donor, contributes significantly to health emergencies and disease eradication efforts. Member states are urged to lobby Washington to reconsider.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 03-02-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 12:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a closed-door meeting last week, the World Health Organisation chief urged global leaders to persuade Washington to reverse President Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the UN health agency.

The United States, the biggest donor to WHO, has provided substantial funds crucial for health emergencies and disease eradication efforts across the globe. Trump's executive order has put these contributions—and WHO's related functions—in jeopardy, raising concerns among global health officials.

Experts warn that this withdrawal could impact the US's access to critical global health data. WHO officials emphasize the necessity of maintaining US involvement to ensure effective global disease management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

