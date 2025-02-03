Left Menu

VJ Bio Embarks on Groundbreaking Journey in Biotech Innovation

VJ Group launches VJ Bio, a biotech firm to create a transformative ecosystem for next-gen therapies. At the Biologics Conference in Goa, they unveiled plans to tackle cell and gene therapy challenges with innovative strategies. VJ Bio is set to expand facilities in Bangalore, enhancing therapeutic developments.

The VJ Group introduced its latest venture, VJ Bio, at the 5th Annual Summit of Biologics Conferences in Goa. This cutting-edge biotech company aims to establish a comprehensive ecosystem to transform innovative ideas into affordable therapies of the future.

Founder Vijay Alreja emphasized the potential in cell and gene therapy, announcing a strategic focus on establishing a robust supply chain, scalable manufacturing, and advanced genetic payloads. Co-founder Dr. Roger Hajjar highlighted their commitment to overcoming industry challenges with a five-pillar approach.

With plans to expand their Bangalore facilities, VJ Bio aims to bolster its capabilities, paving the way to address global medical needs by the end of the year. VJ Biosciences received the Make in India excellence award, underscoring their dedication to quality and innovation.

