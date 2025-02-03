Left Menu

IIT Guwahati's Innovative Trial Method Paves Way for Personalised Healthcare

Researchers at IIT Guwahati, in collaboration with international institutions, have developed a multi-stage clinical trial method focused on personalised medicine. This adaptive approach customises treatment regimes in real-time, optimising patient care by considering individual responses, potentially transforming public health interventions and advancing personalised medicine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 17:49 IST
IIT Guwahati's Innovative Trial Method Paves Way for Personalised Healthcare
Dr Palash Ghosh, Rik Ghosh from IIT Guwahati (Image source/ IIT Guwahati). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking development, researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, have partnered with global leaders from Duke-NUS Medical School, National University of Singapore, and the University of Michigan to introduce a novel, multi-stage clinical trial method. This advancement aims to revolutionise personalised medical care by customising treatment regimens in real-time based on each patient's individual responses.

The research emphasizes enhancing patient-specific treatment plans through Dynamic Treatment Regimes (DTRs), designed using Sequential Multiple Assignment Randomised Trials (SMARTs). Such frameworks focus on optimising treatment strategies for patients with varying therapy responses over time by adapting treatments dynamically as conditions evolve.

Dr Palash Ghosh's team has refined the SMART methodology with an adaptive randomisation technique. This ensures more patients are assigned effective treatments by adjusting the trial allocation ratios in real-time. The aim is to improve the treatment process, reduce failures, and foster patient engagement. The research findings have been published in the journal Biometrics, marking a significant step toward effective, patient-centric healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025