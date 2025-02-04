Global Aid Uncertainty: Trump's Funding Freeze Sparks Alarm

President Trump's abrupt decision to freeze U.S. foreign aid ignited global panic, as essential HIV programs hung in the balance. Despite a waiver easing some tensions, skepticism about the stability of future funding persists.

For individuals like Harrison Ibeh and Daniel Chukwuka in Nigeria, the funding halt threatened their access to life-saving antiretroviral therapies. Local NGOs are left grappling with the implications of erratic foreign aid policies.

The development has sparked deeper questions about global aid dependencies and the need for diversified funding sources to ensure uninterrupted access to critical health services worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)