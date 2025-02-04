Left Menu

India's Pandemic Preparedness: A Robust Health System for Future Challenges

India has established a strong health infrastructure to combat future pandemics, as highlighted by Health Minister JP Nadda in the Rajya Sabha. He detailed government initiatives like the National Center for Disease Control, integrated disease surveillance, and the recently launched National One Health Mission to ensure comprehensive readiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 14:39 IST
In a session of the Rajya Sabha, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda confidently affirmed India's readiness to face future pandemics through a formidable public health infrastructure.

Nadda reviewed the strides taken over the past decade to enhance the nation's health defenses, especially post-COVID-19, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The initiatives include the National Center for Disease Control's surveillance, an integrated information platform, rapid response teams, and the National One Health Mission — all pivotal to India's comprehensive pandemic preparedness strategy.

