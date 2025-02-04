India's Pandemic Preparedness: A Robust Health System for Future Challenges

In a session of the Rajya Sabha, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda confidently affirmed India's readiness to face future pandemics through a formidable public health infrastructure.

Nadda reviewed the strides taken over the past decade to enhance the nation's health defenses, especially post-COVID-19, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The initiatives include the National Center for Disease Control's surveillance, an integrated information platform, rapid response teams, and the National One Health Mission — all pivotal to India's comprehensive pandemic preparedness strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)