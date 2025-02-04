Ayushman Bharat: India's Healthcare Revolution Reaches New Heights

Over 8.5 crore treatments have been availed by beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) as of January 31, 2025, Union Health Minister J P Nadda disclosed in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Of these, approximately 4.2 crore treatments occurred in government hospitals and 4.3 crore in private institutions. The comprehensive health scheme is operational in all states and Union Territories except West Bengal and the NCT of Delhi.

Recently, AB-PMJAY expanded to include 6 crore senior citizens aged 70 and above, from 4.5 crore families, regardless of socio-economic status. The scheme offers in-patient healthcare services through a three-tier model involving national, state, and district levels for effective implementation.

