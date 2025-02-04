Bird Flu Precautionary Measures Implemented in Maharashtra's Mangli Village
Maharashtra's Chandrapur district has declared Mangli village and a 10km radius around it an 'alert zone' following avian flu detection. Measures include killing affected poultry, disposal of dead birds, restricted movement in the zone, and closure of poultry shops. Disinfection procedures have also been mandated to curb the virus spread.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandrapur | Updated: 04-02-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 23:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Chandrapur's district administration in Maharashtra has issued an 'alert zone' declaration for Mangli village and its surrounding areas, spanning 10 kilometers, as part of efforts to halt bird flu dissemination.
This decision followed reports confirming the presence of avian influenza (H5N1) in the region, prompting swift directives from the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).
Implemented measures include the culling of affected birds, regulated disposal of carcasses, movement restrictions, and temporary closure of poultry businesses within the zone to safeguard against the virus spread.
(With inputs from agencies.)
