Tragic Collision in Fog: Poultry Truck Accident on West Bengal Highway

A tragic accident occurred in West Bengal's Howrah district on Tuesday when a poultry-laden vehicle collided with a stationary truck, resulting in the death of two individuals, police reported.

The crash took place at approximately 6.15 am on the Mumbai Road near the Barunda area under the Bagnan Police Station limits. The vehicle, traveling from the Deulti side, struck the truck parked on the roadside from behind, causing severe damage to the vehicle's front portion. The driver and his companion were trapped in the cabin, while another person was injured after being thrown from the vehicle.

The two trapped individuals were transported to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The injured person received treatment at the hospital. According to a senior police officer, preliminary investigations indicate poor visibility due to dense fog as a contributing factor to the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)