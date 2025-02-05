Global Health Tensions: U.S. Funding Halts and Global Vaccine Trials

The global landscape of health is seeing significant shifts with the recent 90-day pause in U.S. foreign development assistance. This move, aimed at ensuring alignment with President Donald Trump's policies, threatens reproductive health services in Afghanistan, potentially leading to over 1,000 maternal deaths by 2028.

In domestic news, President Trump's order to halt federal support for transgender youth healthcare prompts legal action, with families and advocacy groups filing a lawsuit against the administration. This controversial order may violate the rights of transgender individuals, argues Lambda Legal and the ACLU.

On the corporate front, Merck's decision to pause its Gardasil shipments to China has affected its financial outlook, contributing to an 11% tumble in shares. Meanwhile, Uganda's health sector has initiated a trial for a new Ebola vaccine, aiming to curb the outbreak's spread in Kampala.

(With inputs from agencies.)