Left Menu

Raichur's AIIMS Bid Stalled: Karnataka Minister Criticizes Centre

Karnataka Minister N S Boseraju criticized the Centre for its 1,000-day delay in approving an AIIMS in Raichur despite multiple requests. He accused Central BJP leaders of political maneuvering and neglecting the region’s development needs, urging for justice and hinting at statewide protests if demands aren't met.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-02-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 18:35 IST
Raichur's AIIMS Bid Stalled: Karnataka Minister Criticizes Centre
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Minister N S Boseraju expressed discontent on Wednesday, criticizing the Centre for its 1,000-day delay in approving an AIIMS hospital in Raichur, despite ongoing efforts and appeals from the state government.

He accused the Central BJP leadership of political maneuvering, suggesting they promote only incremental health facility upgrades under existing schemes like NHM and PM-ABHIM, rather than sanctioning the AIIMS project.

Highlighting alleged neglect towards the Kalyan Karnataka region, Boseraju demanded the federal government fulfill its constitutional duty for equitable development and warned of potential statewide protests if the requests continue to be ignored.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025