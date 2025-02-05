Raichur's AIIMS Bid Stalled: Karnataka Minister Criticizes Centre

Karnataka Minister N S Boseraju expressed discontent on Wednesday, criticizing the Centre for its 1,000-day delay in approving an AIIMS hospital in Raichur, despite ongoing efforts and appeals from the state government.

He accused the Central BJP leadership of political maneuvering, suggesting they promote only incremental health facility upgrades under existing schemes like NHM and PM-ABHIM, rather than sanctioning the AIIMS project.

Highlighting alleged neglect towards the Kalyan Karnataka region, Boseraju demanded the federal government fulfill its constitutional duty for equitable development and warned of potential statewide protests if the requests continue to be ignored.

