Haryana Unveils Robust Health and Development Initiatives for 2026-27

In a bold move for public welfare, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced the establishment of 100 new health sub-centres and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs across the state during the 2026-27 budget presentation. The initiative aims to enhance healthcare access and include a Rs 100 crore allocation for improved fire-fighting systems in hospitals.

Additional proposals include free HPV vaccinations for 3 lakh adolescent girls to prevent cervical cancer, special clinics for women's health, and comprehensive health services for senior citizens. The Chief Minister emphasized mental health by adding counselors in community health centers and schools.

Beyond healthcare, the plan outlines substantial developments in sports and youth empowerment. It introduces the 'Fit Haryana Campaign' and new infrastructure funding for emerging athletes, along with a robust focus on entrepreneurship education and apprenticeships. These initiatives aim to foster a healthy, skilled, and empowered Haryana populace.

