Haryana Unveils Robust Health and Development Initiatives for 2026-27
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini announced plans for 100 new health sub-centres, free HPV vaccinations, and senior care improvements. Initiatives span healthcare, sports, and entrepreneurship, featuring new facilities, training programs, and safety measures, aiming to enhance public health, athlete development, and youth empowerment by 2026-27.
- Country:
- Philippines
In a bold move for public welfare, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced the establishment of 100 new health sub-centres and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs across the state during the 2026-27 budget presentation. The initiative aims to enhance healthcare access and include a Rs 100 crore allocation for improved fire-fighting systems in hospitals.
Additional proposals include free HPV vaccinations for 3 lakh adolescent girls to prevent cervical cancer, special clinics for women's health, and comprehensive health services for senior citizens. The Chief Minister emphasized mental health by adding counselors in community health centers and schools.
Beyond healthcare, the plan outlines substantial developments in sports and youth empowerment. It introduces the 'Fit Haryana Campaign' and new infrastructure funding for emerging athletes, along with a robust focus on entrepreneurship education and apprenticeships. These initiatives aim to foster a healthy, skilled, and empowered Haryana populace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mansukh Mandaviya Inaugurates New Office of Youth Affairs & Sports Ministry in Netaji Nagar
Sports Update: Key Moves and Injury Reports Rock the Field!
West Bengal's Next Growth Wave: A Strategic Convergence of Business and Sports
India Empowers Women in Sports with Nationwide ASMITA League
Sports Blitz: The Latest Wins, Losses, and Highlights!