Novo Nordisk's Bold Bet: CagriSema's Next Chapter in Obesity Treatment

Novo Nordisk defends its obesity drug CagriSema despite disappointing late-stage trial data that significantly affected its market value. The company plans a new trial in 2025 due to positive weight-loss indicators, aiming to leverage a flexible dosing protocol to enhance results and support regulatory submissions set for 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 19:59 IST
Novo Nordisk, the pharmaceutical giant, is standing by its new obesity drug CagriSema amid investor disappointment over its late-stage trial results. Despite losing $125 billion in market value, the company remains optimistic about the drug's potential, indicating superior weight-loss performance compared to its predecessor, Wegovy.

Shares rebounded by 3.9% as the company announced a new, extended trial for CagriSema starting in 2025. This follows its REDEFINE-1 trial, pivotal for Novo's portfolio amid growing competition, especially from Eli Lilly, in the U.S. market. Adjustments in trial protocols aim to capture potentially greater weight loss over time, noted Martin Holst Lange, executive vice president for development.

Addressing concerns, Lange explained the flexible dosing protocols led to historically low dropout rates due to gastrointestinal side effects, suggesting a strategic advantage. Novo Nordisk's decision to schedule regulatory submissions for CagriSema in early 2026 underscores its commitment to ensuring supply chain readiness, as relayed in their latest quarterly report.

