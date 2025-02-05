Left Menu

Odisha's Health Drive to Deworm Millions in February

Odisha plans to deworm over 16 million children and women in a February campaign led by the Directorate of Family Welfare and UNICEF. The initiative also includes Vitamin A dosing to boost immunity. Nearly 1.46 crore children and 17.73 lakh women will benefit across 24 districts.

More than 16 million children and women in Odisha are set to receive deworming treatment during a comprehensive month-long drive beginning February 10, a health official announced on Wednesday.

The Directorate of Family Welfare, in partnership with UNICEF, is spearheading the initiative aimed at enhancing the health and nutritional well-being of children and women in the region.

Children and young women will get age-appropriate Albendazole, either as suspension or tablets, distributed by school teachers, Anganwadi, and ASHA workers as part of the National Deworming Day campaign. Meanwhile, those aged 9-60 months will receive Vitamin A doses at routine vaccination sites to help boost immunity and prevent childhood blindness.

