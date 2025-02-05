Odisha's Health Drive to Deworm Millions in February
Odisha plans to deworm over 16 million children and women in a February campaign led by the Directorate of Family Welfare and UNICEF. The initiative also includes Vitamin A dosing to boost immunity. Nearly 1.46 crore children and 17.73 lakh women will benefit across 24 districts.
- Country:
- India
More than 16 million children and women in Odisha are set to receive deworming treatment during a comprehensive month-long drive beginning February 10, a health official announced on Wednesday.
The Directorate of Family Welfare, in partnership with UNICEF, is spearheading the initiative aimed at enhancing the health and nutritional well-being of children and women in the region.
Children and young women will get age-appropriate Albendazole, either as suspension or tablets, distributed by school teachers, Anganwadi, and ASHA workers as part of the National Deworming Day campaign. Meanwhile, those aged 9-60 months will receive Vitamin A doses at routine vaccination sites to help boost immunity and prevent childhood blindness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Federal Pause Won't Affect Nutrition Programs Amid Grant Hold
Salman Khan Applauds Asha Bhosle's Granddaughter Zanai's New Song 'Kehndi Hai'
Decoding Veggie Prep: Unlocking Flavor and Nutrition in Cooking Methods
India's Ayurvedic Ascent: Tapping into the Global Nutrition Market
Finance Minister announces measures to promote nutritional support in country.