Odisha's Health Drive to Deworm Millions in February

More than 16 million children and women in Odisha are set to receive deworming treatment during a comprehensive month-long drive beginning February 10, a health official announced on Wednesday.

The Directorate of Family Welfare, in partnership with UNICEF, is spearheading the initiative aimed at enhancing the health and nutritional well-being of children and women in the region.

Children and young women will get age-appropriate Albendazole, either as suspension or tablets, distributed by school teachers, Anganwadi, and ASHA workers as part of the National Deworming Day campaign. Meanwhile, those aged 9-60 months will receive Vitamin A doses at routine vaccination sites to help boost immunity and prevent childhood blindness.

