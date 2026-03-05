Some US medical schools to teach nutrition under government deal

About a fourth of U.S. medical schools will expand their nutrition education offerings this autumn as part of a deal with ‌the administration of President Donald Trump, according to a senior official with the Department of Health and Human Services. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Education Secretary Linda McMahon have pursued the deal as part of ‌Trump's Make America Healthy Again agenda, which promotes healthy eating and has also underpinned Kennedy's actions to overhaul ‌federal vaccine policy. Under the voluntary commitment, 52 medical schools will administer 40 hours of nutrition education or a 40-hour competency equivalent starting in autumn 2026, said the official. The Trump administration will not dictate the curriculum, the official said.

Kennedy has said such nutrition education ⁠is ​necessary to better equip doctors ⁠to advise patients on diet-related chronic disease. There are about 200 accredited medical schools in the U.S., roughly 160 of which offer doctor ⁠of medicine degrees. The remainder offer doctor of osteopathic medicine degrees.

The majority of the schools joining the voluntary commitment are ​MD-granting institutions, said the official, without elaborating on the breakdown. Speaking in Washington last week, Kennedy described ⁠working with medical schools, exam administrators and accreditors to design the agreement. He said some medical schools hesitated because they perceived the deal to ⁠be ​partisan. The Trump administration has made efforts to influence higher education, like threatening to cut federal funding to universities over diversity programs and policies for transgender students, raising concerns about free speech and academic ⁠freedom.

"A lot of them didn't want to do it because they thought it was a Trump program," Kennedy ⁠said on February 24 ⁠at a conference held by the National Association of Counties. "We've been able to convince them that there's no such thing as Republican children or Democratic children. ‌We all want ‌our kids to be healthy."

