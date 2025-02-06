European Commission Demands Transparency from Shein

The European Commission announced on Thursday that it has requested internal documentation from Chinese fast-fashion retailer Shein. The aim is to gain clarity on risks associated with illegal content and goods sold on its marketplace.

Furthermore, the Commission has insisted on receiving comprehensive information on the measures Shein has implemented to mitigate risks concerning consumer protection, public health, and user wellbeing.

This information is expected to be delivered by February 27, the Commission noted in its statement.

