Left Menu

European Commission Demands Transparency from Shein

The European Commission has asked Shein, a Chinese fast-fashion retailer, to submit internal documents detailing risks related to illegal content on its marketplace. Shein must also provide information on measures taken for consumer protection, public health, and user wellbeing by February 27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 06-02-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 16:51 IST
European Commission Demands Transparency from Shein
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission announced on Thursday that it has requested internal documentation from Chinese fast-fashion retailer Shein. The aim is to gain clarity on risks associated with illegal content and goods sold on its marketplace.

Furthermore, the Commission has insisted on receiving comprehensive information on the measures Shein has implemented to mitigate risks concerning consumer protection, public health, and user wellbeing.

This information is expected to be delivered by February 27, the Commission noted in its statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025