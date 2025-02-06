Global Health Shake-Up: Major Players Brace for Change

In the latest health sector developments, pharmaceutical giant Bristol Myers Squibb has announced a forecasted revenue decline for 2025, citing increased generic competition as a significant factor. This news comes despite the company reporting strong earnings for the fourth quarter, leading to a nearly 4% drop in share prices.

Meanwhile, Africa's top health official Jean Kaseya will engage with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio about the adverse impacts of the U.S. health aid freeze. The aid is crucial for addressing disease outbreaks across Africa, especially given ongoing conflicts in eastern Congo that exacerbate health risks, including a potential mpox pandemic.

In other news, the WHO might face reform demands from the Trump administration, potentially including the appointment of an American as director general. This comes as the administration reviews its membership and strategic approach toward the global health agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)