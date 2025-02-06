Water Contamination Sparks GBS Outbreak in Pune

In Maharashtra's Pune district, the number of suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) deaths has risen to six following the demise of a 63-year-old man. This surge in cases has been linked to water contamination, with campylobacter jejuni identified as the culprit, a health official reported on Thursday.

The Pune Municipal Corporation's health department confirmed that out of 173 suspected GBS cases, 140 have been diagnosed, with a significant concentration identified in Nanded village. This region is the epicenter of the outbreak, with several patients hospitalized across municipal and rural areas.

The National Institute of Virology and local authorities have taken active measures, sealing 30 RO water plants in affected areas due to unsafe water conditions. They plan to establish stringent SOPs to prevent further contamination, focusing on the use of bleaching solutions in water supply management.

