U.S. AI Safety Institute's Absence at Paris Summit Raises Concerns

The U.S. delegation at a significant artificial intelligence summit in Paris next week will exclude representatives from the country's AI Safety Institute. Sources familiar with the arrangements confirmed to Reuters that technical staff from the institute would not be attending, despite the summit's focus on AI.

Vice President JD Vance will lead the delegation, accompanied by senior members of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. However, plans for participation by officials from the Commerce and Homeland Security departments were canceled, including those from the AI Safety Institute, an initiative established under former President Joe Biden.

The institute, which collaborates with leading startups like OpenAI, aims to assess AI risks. Its unexpected absence highlights challenges in prioritizing AI safety amid administrative transitions. Without a director and clear direction, the institute's future role in international AI leadership remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)