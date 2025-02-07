Ayushman Bharat: A Major Leap in Healthcare Coverage and Fraud Control
The Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana has seen significant progress with 8.59 crore hospital admissions authorised, costing Rs 1.19 lakh crore. Measures to prevent fraud include penalties and suspensions. The scheme now includes 6 crore senior citizens, covering vulnerable sectors of society.
The Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) has recorded 8.59 crore hospital admissions authorized since its inception, with a financial layout amounting to Rs 1.19 lakh crore, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda announced on Friday.
To combat fraud during implementation, actions like de-empanelment of 1,114 hospitals and hefty penalties totaling Rs 122 crore against 1,504 hospitals have been enacted. In collaboration with State Anti-Fraud Units, the National Health Authority's National Anti-Fraud Unit rigorously investigates suspicious claims.
As of February 4, numerous suspensions, recoveries, and blacklisting actions have taken place. The scheme, providing Rs 5 lakh health cover annually per family, now extends its benefits to 6 crore senior citizens who are aged 70 or above.
