Ayushman Bharat: A Major Leap in Healthcare Coverage and Fraud Control

The Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) has recorded 8.59 crore hospital admissions authorized since its inception, with a financial layout amounting to Rs 1.19 lakh crore, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda announced on Friday.

To combat fraud during implementation, actions like de-empanelment of 1,114 hospitals and hefty penalties totaling Rs 122 crore against 1,504 hospitals have been enacted. In collaboration with State Anti-Fraud Units, the National Health Authority's National Anti-Fraud Unit rigorously investigates suspicious claims.

As of February 4, numerous suspensions, recoveries, and blacklisting actions have taken place. The scheme, providing Rs 5 lakh health cover annually per family, now extends its benefits to 6 crore senior citizens who are aged 70 or above.

