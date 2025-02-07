Left Menu

Ayushman Bharat: A Major Leap in Healthcare Coverage and Fraud Control

The Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana has seen significant progress with 8.59 crore hospital admissions authorised, costing Rs 1.19 lakh crore. Measures to prevent fraud include penalties and suspensions. The scheme now includes 6 crore senior citizens, covering vulnerable sectors of society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 15:01 IST
Ayushman Bharat: A Major Leap in Healthcare Coverage and Fraud Control
  • Country:
  • India

The Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) has recorded 8.59 crore hospital admissions authorized since its inception, with a financial layout amounting to Rs 1.19 lakh crore, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda announced on Friday.

To combat fraud during implementation, actions like de-empanelment of 1,114 hospitals and hefty penalties totaling Rs 122 crore against 1,504 hospitals have been enacted. In collaboration with State Anti-Fraud Units, the National Health Authority's National Anti-Fraud Unit rigorously investigates suspicious claims.

As of February 4, numerous suspensions, recoveries, and blacklisting actions have taken place. The scheme, providing Rs 5 lakh health cover annually per family, now extends its benefits to 6 crore senior citizens who are aged 70 or above.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025