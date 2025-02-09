Left Menu

Ethiopia Nears Resolution in Major Debt Restructuring Talks

Ethiopia is close to finalizing negotiations with creditors to restructure its sovereign debt, as confirmed by Finance Minister Ahmed Shide. The country defaulted on its Eurobond in 2023 and holds significant external debt. An agreement with the IMF for $3.4 billion has been reached to aid the financial recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 16:55 IST
Ethiopia Nears Resolution in Major Debt Restructuring Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ethiopia is nearing the conclusion of critical negotiations with its creditors to restructure its mounting sovereign debt, according to Finance Minister Ahmed Shide. Speaking during a press conference alongside IMF head Kristalina Georgieva, he expressed optimism about concluding talks soon, despite the historically slow pace of discussions under the G20 initiative.

The financial urgency was highlighted when Ethiopia defaulted on its $1 billion Eurobond in 2023, further exacerbating its financial woes. By June, the external debt had reached $28.9 billion, with a significant portion owed to multilateral entities such as the IMF, World Bank, and African Development Bank.

In a bid to stabilize its economy, Ethiopia secured a $3.4 billion financing agreement with the IMF last July. Georgieva underscored the importance of the debt restructuring, marking it as a top priority and hopeful about nearing a resolution in the 'final stretch' of these crucial negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025