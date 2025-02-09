Left Menu

Odisha to Launch Trauma Care Center in Keonjhar

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced plans for a new trauma care center at Dharanidhar Medical College and Hospital in Keonjhar. Speaking at the Indian Medical Association's 74th annual meet, Majhi emphasized the need for advanced medical facilities due to frequent accidents during mineral transportation.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi unveiled plans for establishing a trauma care center at Dharanidhar Medical College and Hospital in Keonjhar district. He made this announcement at the 74th annual meeting of the Indian Medical Association's state branch.

Majhi assured the public that the state government is committed to upgrading the medical college and hospital into a comprehensive healthcare facility. His focus is on meeting local healthcare demands effectively.

Highlighting frequent accidents in the region due to mineral transportation, Majhi underscored the urgent need for trauma care. He promised the residents a dedicated center, reducing their need to seek medical aid in Cuttack or Bhubaneswar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

