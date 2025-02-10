Left Menu

Migrants' Tragic End: Mass Graves Discovered in Libya

The International Organization for Migration reports that two mass graves have been discovered in Libya, containing the bodies of migrants, some bearing gunshot wounds. One grave might hold up to 70 bodies, and at least 28 bodies have been recovered from a grave found in southeast Libya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 10-02-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 18:28 IST
Migrants' Tragic End: Mass Graves Discovered in Libya
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has reported the alarming discovery of two mass graves in Libya, containing the bodies of numerous migrants. According to the organization, some of the deceased bore gunshot wounds.

The IOM expressed its shock and concern over the situation. Libyan security authorities have confirmed that they have already recovered at least 28 bodies from the larger of the two graves, located in the desert region of southeast Libya, according to the attorney general's office.

Initial assessments suggest that one of the mass graves could potentially contain up to 70 bodies. This grim finding highlights ongoing migrant safety issues in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025