Migrants' Tragic End: Mass Graves Discovered in Libya

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has reported the alarming discovery of two mass graves in Libya, containing the bodies of numerous migrants. According to the organization, some of the deceased bore gunshot wounds.

The IOM expressed its shock and concern over the situation. Libyan security authorities have confirmed that they have already recovered at least 28 bodies from the larger of the two graves, located in the desert region of southeast Libya, according to the attorney general's office.

Initial assessments suggest that one of the mass graves could potentially contain up to 70 bodies. This grim finding highlights ongoing migrant safety issues in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)