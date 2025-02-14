Left Menu

Maxivision and Ojas Group Eye Collaboration Boosts Maharashtra Expansion

Maxivision Super Specialty Eye Hospitals has partnered with Ojas Group of Eye Hospitals to expand operations in Maharashtra. The joint venture, 'Ojas Maxivision Eye Hospitals,' plans a Rs 500 crore investment. The partnership aims to offer high-quality, accessible eye care across the state.

Maxivision Super Specialty Eye Hospitals has entered Maharashtra's healthcare landscape by forming a strategic alliance with the Mumbai-based Ojas Group of Eye Hospitals, a longstanding entity in eye care services. The new entity, 'Ojas Maxivision Eye Hospitals,' plans a considerable investment of Rs 500 crore to fuel state-wide expansion.

During a ceremonial event, documents were exchanged between GSK Velu, Chairman of Maxivision, and Niteen Dedhia, Chairman of Ojas Group, marking the formal launch of their collaborative venture. This partnership aligns both organizations' vision for delivering premium, accessible eye care supported by modern technology and diligent corporate governance.

Dedhia noted the collaboration's potential to strengthen their service offerings across Mumbai and Maharashtra. By leveraging Maxivision's management expertise and investment strength, the partnership aims to set new standards in ophthalmic care. Within its extensive 40-year operation, Ojas has successfully treated more than five lakh patients, underscoring its commitment to healthcare excellence.

