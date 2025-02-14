Left Menu

Beef Tallow's Comeback: RFK Jr.'s Culinary Crusade

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., recently confirmed as head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, champions beef tallow over seed oils. His advocacy may influence food industry trends, despite criticism from health groups. Beef tallow's market potential is gaining traction among fast food chains.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

In a promotional video last November, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., recently appointed head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, championed beef tallow as a healthier alternative to seed oils. Known for his slogan 'Make America Healthy Again,' Kennedy's endorsement has sparked debate over its nutritional value.

Beef tallow, valued at $480 million in 2023, is seeing renewed interest from fast food chains like Steak 'n Shake, which started using it for cooking. While several chains embrace alternatives to seed oils, Kennedy's influence in his new role may fuel regulatory discussions concerning dietary guidelines and public health.

Despite skepticism from consumer advocacy groups regarding saturated fats, Kennedy's stance on beef tallow could shape industry practices. Companies catering to his preferences might reformulate their products, reflecting a potential shift in the market dynamics of cooking oils and dietary recommendations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

