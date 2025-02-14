Beef Tallow's Comeback: RFK Jr.'s Culinary Crusade

In a promotional video last November, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., recently appointed head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, championed beef tallow as a healthier alternative to seed oils. Known for his slogan 'Make America Healthy Again,' Kennedy's endorsement has sparked debate over its nutritional value.

Beef tallow, valued at $480 million in 2023, is seeing renewed interest from fast food chains like Steak 'n Shake, which started using it for cooking. While several chains embrace alternatives to seed oils, Kennedy's influence in his new role may fuel regulatory discussions concerning dietary guidelines and public health.

Despite skepticism from consumer advocacy groups regarding saturated fats, Kennedy's stance on beef tallow could shape industry practices. Companies catering to his preferences might reformulate their products, reflecting a potential shift in the market dynamics of cooking oils and dietary recommendations.

