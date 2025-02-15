Left Menu

Revolutionary Biohybrid Hand: A Leap Toward Future Prosthetics

Researchers have developed a biohybrid hand, known as MuMuTAs, using bundles of lab-grown muscle tissue. This innovative design provides the strength needed for complex movements. The hand represents a significant advancement in biohybrid prosthetics, capable of individual finger manipulation and object interaction, inspiring future possibilities in medical and robotics fields.

Updated: 15-02-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 23:45 IST
Biohybrid hands study (Image Source: Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

A groundbreaking biohybrid hand, designed to manipulate objects and perform gestures like a scissor shape, has been created by researchers utilizing lab-grown muscle tissue. These thin strands are bundled into sushilike rolls, providing sufficient strength for contraction, and are known as multiple muscle tissue actuators (MuMuTAs).

Built on a 3D-printed plastic base, this hand employs human muscle tissue tendons to move its fingers, marking an essential milestone toward developing larger biohybrid limbs and enhancing future prosthetics. Unlike typical biohybrid devices, which are much smaller, this 18 cm hand can accommodate individual finger gestures and combined movements.

Professor Shoji Takeuchi from the University of Tokyo, who led the study, highlighted the successful creation of MuMuTAs. These enable the production of tendons robust enough to animate the hand's large structure without losing tissue integrity, overcoming the challenge of growing thick muscle tissue in laboratory settings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

