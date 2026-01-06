Left Menu

Kerala's Tech Revolution: State-Wide Robotics Training for Class 10

Kerala's general education department launches a state-wide robotics program for Class 10 students. The initiative, run by KITE, covers fundamental robotics concepts and hands-on coding experience, aiming to prepare students for their SSLC exams and future tech careers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-01-2026 12:30 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 12:30 IST
Kerala's Tech Revolution: State-Wide Robotics Training for Class 10
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), the technology branch of the state's education department, unveiled an ambitious robotics training program on Tuesday. Targeting all Class 10 students, the initiative signifies a new chapter in Kerala's technological advancement in public education.

Designed to reach approximately 4.5 lakh students across government and aided schools, the workshops are scheduled for completion by January 15. The program, spearheaded by India's largest student-driven IT network 'Little KITES', offers practical lessons aligned with the revised Class 10 IT curriculum.

The two-session training imparts knowledge on the basics of robotics and offers hands-on coding practice using PictoBlox. KITE aims to provide a high-tech learning environment with one robotic kit per group of four to five students, ensuring effective skill development. This endeavor highlights the growing significance of robotics in global career opportunities, preparing students for the future.

TRENDING

1
Boosting Connectivity: NHAI Calls for Urgent Telecom Intervention on Highways

Boosting Connectivity: NHAI Calls for Urgent Telecom Intervention on Highway...

 India
2
Mystery Trader Strikes it Big on Maduro's Ouster Bet

Mystery Trader Strikes it Big on Maduro's Ouster Bet

 Global
3
Massive Hawala and GST Scam Busted in Bareilly

Massive Hawala and GST Scam Busted in Bareilly

 India
4
Delhi Education Minister Slams Kejriwal Over Misleading Claims

Delhi Education Minister Slams Kejriwal Over Misleading Claims

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026