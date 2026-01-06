Kerala's Tech Revolution: State-Wide Robotics Training for Class 10
Kerala's general education department launches a state-wide robotics program for Class 10 students. The initiative, run by KITE, covers fundamental robotics concepts and hands-on coding experience, aiming to prepare students for their SSLC exams and future tech careers.
The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), the technology branch of the state's education department, unveiled an ambitious robotics training program on Tuesday. Targeting all Class 10 students, the initiative signifies a new chapter in Kerala's technological advancement in public education.
Designed to reach approximately 4.5 lakh students across government and aided schools, the workshops are scheduled for completion by January 15. The program, spearheaded by India's largest student-driven IT network 'Little KITES', offers practical lessons aligned with the revised Class 10 IT curriculum.
The two-session training imparts knowledge on the basics of robotics and offers hands-on coding practice using PictoBlox. KITE aims to provide a high-tech learning environment with one robotic kit per group of four to five students, ensuring effective skill development. This endeavor highlights the growing significance of robotics in global career opportunities, preparing students for the future.
