Sterling Gains Amid Rising British Wages

Sterling rebounded slightly against the dollar following data revealing a 5.9% rise in British wages over the last three months of 2024. The increase poses challenges for the Bank of England's interest rate strategy as it contemplates adjusting economic policies amidst persistent wage pressure.

18-02-2025
Sterling trimmed its losses against the dollar on Tuesday following new data indicating a notable rise in British wages. The pound experienced a slight uptick to $1.26145, recovering from $1.2596 prior to the announcement.

The Office for National Statistics reported that average weekly earnings in the UK, excluding bonuses, increased by an annual 5.9% in the last quarter of 2024. This growth was consistent with projections in a Reuters poll and marked the third consecutive monthly surge in wage pressures.

The persistent rise in wages presents a complication for the Bank of England. While the institution has expressed a preference for lowering interest rates, the continuous wage pressure could necessitate a reassessment of its economic policies to maintain fiscal stability.

