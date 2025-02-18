Sterling Gains Amid Rising British Wages

Sterling trimmed its losses against the dollar on Tuesday following new data indicating a notable rise in British wages. The pound experienced a slight uptick to $1.26145, recovering from $1.2596 prior to the announcement.

The Office for National Statistics reported that average weekly earnings in the UK, excluding bonuses, increased by an annual 5.9% in the last quarter of 2024. This growth was consistent with projections in a Reuters poll and marked the third consecutive monthly surge in wage pressures.

The persistent rise in wages presents a complication for the Bank of England. While the institution has expressed a preference for lowering interest rates, the continuous wage pressure could necessitate a reassessment of its economic policies to maintain fiscal stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)