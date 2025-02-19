Left Menu

Closure of Afghan Resettlement Office Sparks Controversy

The U.S. State Department's office for Afghan resettlement may close by April, affecting up to 200,000 individuals. This decision could impact Afghan supporters of U.S. forces, causing dismay among advocates and veterans. U.S. embassies are preparing for cuts as part of efforts to reduce spending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 00:06 IST
The U.S. State Department's office tasked with Afghan resettlement is facing possible closure by April, threatening the relocation hopes of around 200,000 people. This decision has stirred concern among advocates and veterans, who argue it represents a neglect of promises to Afghan allies who supported U.S. forces.

Currently, CARE manages processing centers in Qatar and Albania, assisting vetted Afghans awaiting resettlement in the U.S. Some 3,000 individuals, including more than 20 unaccompanied minors, are stranded at these centers due to funding freezes. These people face a potential indefinite hold on their relocation prospects.

The potential shutdown reflects broader cuts affecting U.S. foreign aid and embassy staffing, aligning with directives from former President Trump to reduce government expenditure. As decision-making responsibility falls on senior officials, the fate of countless Afghans remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

