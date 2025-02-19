Kennedy's Pledge: A New Vision for American Health

Left Menu

Robert F Kennedy Jr, the new US health secretary, promised to investigate the current childhood vaccination schedule, despite assuring a senator he wouldn't change it. During a speech at US Health and Human Services, he announced a new commission to examine potential links between chronic illnesses and various health factors.

Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2025 04:18 IST
Robert F Kennedy Jr, in his first speech as the nation's health secretary, pledged to scrutinize the childhood vaccine schedule that guards against diseases like measles and polio, contradicting earlier commitments not to alter it. His address to US Health and Human Services employees signals a dramatic shift in policy.

Despite previous assurances to Sen Bill Cassidy, Kennedy committed to exploring potential connections between chronic health issues and various elements, including vaccines, in a new 'Make America Healthy Again' commission. This initiative, crafted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, aims to formulate a strategy for children's health in the next six months.

Dr Paul Offit expressed skepticism about Kennedy's assurances, labeling him an anti-vaccine activist. Nevertheless, Kennedy encouraged employees to give him a fair chance, promising an open-minded approach to his new role and striving for a collaborative environment free from preconceptions.

