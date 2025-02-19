Left Menu

WHO Launches Polio Vaccination Campaign in Gaza Amid Ceasefire

The World Health Organization is resuming its polio vaccination drive in Gaza, targeting over half a million children. Challenges include overcrowded shelters and damaged sanitation infrastructure. Despite increased access since the ceasefire, about 7,000 children in certain areas missed previous vaccinations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 20:30 IST
WHO Launches Polio Vaccination Campaign in Gaza Amid Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced the resumption of its polio vaccination campaign in Gaza, scheduled to commence this Saturday. The initiative aims to vaccinate more than half a million children against polio.

The WHO statement highlighted the dire conditions in Gaza, emphasizing that overcrowding in shelters and damaged sanitation infrastructure create favorable conditions for the poliovirus's fecal-oral transmission. Furthermore, extensive population movement following the ceasefire could exacerbate the virus's spread.

Previous vaccination efforts by the WHO last September and October successfully reached 95% of the target population. However, polio remains a threat in the enclave, and positive virus samples continue to emerge. Although health worker access has improved post-ceasefire, about 7,000 children in specific areas missed their vaccinations due to earlier conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025