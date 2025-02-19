WHO Launches Polio Vaccination Campaign in Gaza Amid Ceasefire
The World Health Organization is resuming its polio vaccination drive in Gaza, targeting over half a million children. Challenges include overcrowded shelters and damaged sanitation infrastructure. Despite increased access since the ceasefire, about 7,000 children in certain areas missed previous vaccinations.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced the resumption of its polio vaccination campaign in Gaza, scheduled to commence this Saturday. The initiative aims to vaccinate more than half a million children against polio.
The WHO statement highlighted the dire conditions in Gaza, emphasizing that overcrowding in shelters and damaged sanitation infrastructure create favorable conditions for the poliovirus's fecal-oral transmission. Furthermore, extensive population movement following the ceasefire could exacerbate the virus's spread.
Previous vaccination efforts by the WHO last September and October successfully reached 95% of the target population. However, polio remains a threat in the enclave, and positive virus samples continue to emerge. Although health worker access has improved post-ceasefire, about 7,000 children in specific areas missed their vaccinations due to earlier conflicts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
