The Hidden Dangers of Toilet Time: Surge in Hemorrhoids Linked to Mobile Phone Use

Prolonged mobile phone use while sitting on the toilet is contributing to a surge in hemorrhoids and anal fistulas. Experts link this to sedentary lifestyles and poor diet, urging awareness of minimally invasive treatments, like radiofrequency ablation, which offer quicker recovery and ease healthcare strain.

Updated: 23-02-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 16:37 IST
The Hidden Dangers of Toilet Time: Surge in Hemorrhoids Linked to Mobile Phone Use
  • India

Health experts are raising alarms about the unexpected rise in hemorrhoids and anal fistulas, attributing the trend to prolonged mobile phone use while sitting on the toilet. This habit, exacerbated by sedentary lifestyles and poor dietary choices, is causing a spike in painful rectal conditions that frequently require medical intervention.

Dr. Jignesh Gandhi and Dr. Ravi Ranjan, among other specialists, discussed these concerns at ESIC Hospital's 74th foundation day, noting over 500 recorded cases annually. They pointed to chronic constipation and extended toilet time as primary culprits, stressing the need for lifestyle changes to mitigate these issues.

In response, Dr. Ranjan highlighted the promising potential of minimally invasive treatments like the Rafaelo procedure, a radiofrequency ablation technique, approved by the US FDA and used widely in the UK, to revolutionize patient care. Despite its benefits, awareness remains low among Indian surgeons, and experts are calling for greater adoption to relieve hospital burdens and improve patient outcomes.

